'I tip Kotoko to win this year’s league' – Kingsley Sarfo

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Olympiakos Nicosia captain, Kingsley Sarfo has tipped Asante Kotoko to clinch the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors have not won the Ghana top-flight for the past seven seasons.



After 27 matches played and seven matches to end the season, the Reds sit 2nd on the league log with 47 points with their archrivals, Accra Hearts of Oak occupies the top of the league log with 49 points.



And according to the former Malmo FF and Sirius midfielder, Asante Kotoko is ahead of Hearts of Oak despite his close ties with Phobian assistant coach Hamza Obeng.



“Though my former coach [at Adu Gyamfi SHS] Hamza Obeng is their [Hearts of Oak] assistant coach, I tip Kotoko to win this year’s league,” Sarfo told Kumasi based OTEC FM.



“I won’t pray for him (Hamza) to fail, he will succeed at Hearts but I’m sure Kotoko will win this league,” he ended.



You can also watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



