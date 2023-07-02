I thought Accra Sports Stadium was heaven till I went to Old Trafford – Stephen Appiah

Sports News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has disclosed that he thought Accra Sports Stadium was beautiful until he went to Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.



Appiah confessed that he had always considered the Accra Sports Stadium as heavenly, until he set foot in the iconic English stadium.



Growing up, the Accra Sports Stadium held a special place in Appiah's heart, as it was the only stadium he knew. However, his perception drastically changed when he had the opportunity to travel abroad with Ghana's U-17 team and visited Manchester.



Recalling his unforgettable moment, Appiah confessed that he instantly fell in love with Manchester United, as his first glimpse of Old Trafford left him mesmerized.



He described the stadium as a paradise that surpassed anything he had ever seen before, even surpassing his previous belief that Accra Stadium was heaven.



"We did our pre-camp at Manchester, that is why I became a Manchester United fan. We went to Bobby Charlton College, and that's where we camped. The first stadium I saw with my eyes was Old Trafford," Appiah said.



"I had never seen anything like that before because I thought Accra Stadium was heaven, but when I saw Old Trafford, I was like, am I in paradise? That is when I fell in love with Manchester United," the former Juventus player told JoyNews.



Stephen Appiah led Ghana to its first World Cup in 2006 and played for Juventus in his prime.





