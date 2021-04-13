'I think teams will come at us really, really strong' - Jonathan Mensah on new MLS season

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana and Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah says he expects a tougher competition in the Major League Soccer this season which kicks starts this weekend.



Mensah guided Columbus Crew to win the MLS championship last season. A title he said many teams did not expect them to win.



The 30-year-old was one of the key players for his side in the 2020 season as he played every minute of the 23 games to clinch the title.



“I think teams will come at us really, really strong,” Mensah said. “We need to prepare for the best but expect the worst because teams will come at us really, really strong because people didn't really know what we could do. We need to be strong mentally, physically, and tactically.”



Mensah added it was an honor to captain the team to win the MLS title last season.



"When such an honor and responsibility arises, I think you don't need to hesitate. You just need to take the challenge and lead the team,” Mensah said.



“It was a responsibility that I needed a lot of support, and I actually got it from my teammates and my coaches and everyone around the team because I didn't do it alone."



Columbus Crew will start their title defense this weekend against Philadelphia and the Black Stars defender is anticipating a tough challenge from all the teams for the title this season.