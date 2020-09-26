Sports News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

I think Emmanuel Lomotey deserves a chance - C.K. Akonnor

The former Dreams FC player joined the French side Amiens SC after leaving Extremadura

Former Ghana U-23 stars player, Emmanuel Lomotey was on Friday handed a maiden call up to the coach of the senior national team the Black Stars.



The defensive midfielder who switched to France from Spain in the current transfer window has been exciting the coach of the national team with his performance for French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC.



According to Charles Akonnor the midfielder deserves his chance with the Black Stars as he has always impressed at the U-23 level and his club side Amiens SC.



He said "when he played with the U-23, he did very well and I think he deserves a chance. He has moved from Spain to France now and in his second match he was man of the match."



"He has done well for himself and is improving, so I think he deserves a chance. I have had personal conversations with him in that sense purely of his performance, and I am not the only person who thinks he is doing well. When he was with the U-23’s, he did very well and this is a progression of what he has done."



"This is a friendly match and I think it is an opportunity for him. He is not here to stay but will only stay with his performance and so he needs to convince everybody that he is capable of doing it. I personally know he can, and so I’m giving him the chance," he said.



The former Dreams FC player, joined the French side Amiens SC after leaving relegated Segunda Division side Extremadura.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.