'I think Ajax is starting to become too little for him' - Inaki Williams on Kudus' World Cup display

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Black Stars new striker Inaki Williams says Dutch Eredivisie giant AFC Ajax Amsterdam is becoming too small of a club for Ghana star Kudus Mohammed following his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



Williams believes that the performances of the young Ghana star at the World Cup speaks a lot of volume as he thinks the young star will get a big club soon and leave the club in Netherlands.



“I think Ajax is starting to become too little for him,” Williams said, as quoted by Voetbal International. “Hopefully, he will make the jump to a big club soon.



“I would have liked him to have had a Basque relative to bring him to Bilbao, because he’s a bomb, he’s a machine. He is very complete and with his young age he can still improve a lot.”



A player who is thought to be above the level of Ajax is likely to be sought after by the biggest clubs in the continent and if they do make their own efforts, Everton will have to relinquish their grasp on the battle.



Perhaps the only chance the Toffees will get to sign the international star is if they are very quick to meet whatever asking price Ajax may put on him in the January transfer window.



Unfortunately, that price could be astronomical as the Dutch side received a huge amount of money from player sales last summer with Lisandro Martinez and Antony both joining Manchester United.



Lampard needs a new spark to light the fire at Goodison Park but these comments suggest Kudus is now beyond Everton’s ability and that surely means he won’t join the Toffees.



Kudus scored two goals and one assist in three matches at the FIFA Mundial against South Korea and his assist against Portugal in the first game to Andre Ayew.



The talented left-footed Ghanaian young midfielder was the only Ghana player to win a Man-Of-The-Match award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar and the first Ghanaian to score two goals in a single World Cup game for the Black Stars.