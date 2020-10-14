Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

I terminated my contract at Kotoko due to personal reasons - Patrick Yeboah

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Patrick Yeboah

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Patrick Yeboah has said that he decided to terminate his contract due to personal reasons.



The former Karela United defender has left the club by mutual consent and is currently available to join any club.



Yeboah joined Asante Kotoko from Karela United in 2019 and had a year remaining on his contract before he terminated it.



The left-back has failed to reveal the reasons behind his decision to terminate his contract with the Porcupine Warriors, but he said that “I terminated the contract due to personal reasons. I have no problems with neither the club nor management and nobody called me to take this action,” he told Happy FM.



On whether it was due to the arrival of former Atlanta defender Patrick Asmah at the club he said, "It is not about the challenge or competition. When I arrived at the club there were four players at the club and I was able to prove myself so I played for everyone to see."



“Kotoko is a big club and I can’t say they didn’t show me respect. For now, I am a free agent as I just terminated my contract with Kotoko. I am available to any club who will need my services”, he added.

