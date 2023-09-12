I tell myself I need to be efficient in every game - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, has revealed what he tells himself before going into any game with club side Crystal Palace.



The 32-year-old says he usually reminds himself he needs to be efficient and make something happen in the game.



The Black Stars attacker said this after being named Crystal Palace Player of the Month for August.



He also stressed the need for him and his teammates to stay grounded as the season is still a long way to go, with just four games into the Premier League season.



“Well, obviously, every game I try to tell myself that I need to be efficient. I need to make something happen,” he told the Crystal Palace website.



“At the moment, things are going on well, you know. The season is still long; it’s still the start of the season. There are still a lot of games to go. Hopefully, it will continue [to be good].”



Jordan Ayew has two assists in four Premier League games and one assist in one EFL Cup game.