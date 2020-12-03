Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'I take the blame for myself'- Hans Sarpei

Ghana international Hans Nunoo Sarpei

Ghana international, Hans Nunoo Sarpei has taken the blame for the second goal conceded against FC Nurnberg despite winning the derby by 3-2 in the Bundesliga II.



The 22-year old slipped while attempting to clear the ball in his own penalty area, lost his footing and the ball according to the first goal scored by FC Nurnberg against this club Greuther Fürth.



"I didn't think of anything," he remembers that moment a few days apart."



"That's football, it happens, I take the blame on myself," he says clearly. "I knew we still had time, it just crossed my mind that we had to keep giving everything", he said after the derby win.



He explained that the slip happened due to the cleats he wore during the game.



"I always play with cam shoes," he said.



Sarpei was saved from becoming the villain in the derby as his side went on to win 3-2 after the game.



"That was an important victory for everyone from Fürth. It was important to us to make the fans happy and proud," said Sarpei.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.