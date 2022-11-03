I take risks to help my team win - Kudus Mohammed explains style of play

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has explained that as a creative player, he always wants to create an opportunity for his team to win games.



The Ajax star player stated that his skillset demands that he holds on to the ball often to be able to create chances in the game for his team to win games.



Although Kudus has been criticized for his style of play, which includes holding on to the ball for long, the player told TV3 that “it’s all for the team to win.”



“Every action that goes through my mind on the pitch is how to help the team win because when the team shines, that’s when the individuals shine as well, so the main goal on the pitch is how to help the team win.”



“We are all humans. We make the wrong decisions sometimes, but we are trying to create something to help the team win,” he added.



Kudus has been in fine form this season and has scored ten goals at the club level.



He also has a record of five goals in 18 appearances for the Black Stars.



