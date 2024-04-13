I supported Barcelona growing up because of Messi - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed FC Barcelona as his childhood football inspiration, attributing his love for the Catalan club to the legendary Lionel Messi.



In an interview with Sky Sports, Kudus, who has been making waves with his exceptional performances for West Ham this season, opened up about his early footballing influences.



He confessed that Barcelona was his beloved team growing up, with Messi’s brilliance captivating his imagination and fueling his admiration for the club.



When asked about his childhood team preference, Kudus didn’t hesitate to name Barcelona, attributing his choice to Messi’s extraordinary talent. “Which team did I like seeing growing up? Barcelona… What was it about them? Messi, easiest one,” Kudus shared.



Despite facing the challenges of adapting to a new league and environment, Kudus has quickly established himself as a key player for West Ham in the Premier League.



Mohammed Kudus has been on fire this season for West Ham, scoring 16 goals across all competitions in 38 games in his first season.