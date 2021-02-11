Boxing News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I still have what it takes to be champion again – Richard Commey

Richard Commey after his first fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena

Former International Boxing Federation [IBF] champion, Richard Obitey Commey believes he has what it takes to still become champion again.



Commey lost his IBF title to Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden in 2019 and has since not stepped in the ring again.



Having learnt his lessons after defeats to Robert Easter Jr and Dennis Shafikov, the boxer from Accra, Ghana, stands a chance of reclaiming his lost glory once again.



With days to his next fight against Jackson Marinez beckoning, Commey is confident of climbing his way up to success on February 13, 2021.



In an interview with Ring TV, Commey said, “I went back home after the bout with Teofimo [Lopez], and I’ve been training since, especially after the breakout of Covid-19.”



“Ever since my defeat, I’ve been working hard to come back. This is a great fight to get back into the mix of things. The lightweight division is packed and exciting and it’s all about getting back,” he stated.



He added, “Once I win this fight, it’ll be about showing that I still have what it takes to be champion again."