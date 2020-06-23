Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I still don't understand why Odartey didn’t have an amazing career - Otto Pfister

Former Ghana coach, Otto Pfister is very surprised that ex-Black Stars forward Nii Odartey Lamptey failed to reach the heights expected.



Lamptey was tagged as the next Pele after his amazing displays at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1991, helping the Black Starlets to win the competition.



However, he failed to live up to expectation leading to difficult stints in Europe with the likes of Anderlecht, Aston Villa, and Coventry City.



“Nii Odartey was a young lad with great talent. He has had so many bad transfers in his life as he was in the hands of agents who were not seeking his interest. Till today, I cannot believe he didn’t have an amazing career like Sammy Kuffuor, Antony Yeboah and Abedi Pele,” he said in an interview on Citi TV



“Bad agents did that to him. He made so many transfers in his career. Moving to China, move to Germany in the second division, Argentina to play for Union Santafe. I don’t know why.



“I believe he has played in all the continents of the world and I don’t think he can pick a team he can say he played for long and that was his problem. He also had problems with his family and he has a very tragic story to tell,” Pfister concluded.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.