I signed for Hearts of Oak without taking money – Kenneth Sarpong

Former Ghanaian international Kenneth Sarpong has revealed that Hearts of Oak paid his signing-on fee after he marked his debut and topped it up with a Man of the Match award.



Sarpong first joined Ebusua Dwarfs in 1994 from colt’s side Hearts Babies and after just a season with the Cape Coast side, he crossed paths to join Hearts of Oak in 1995 where played alongside Eben Dida, Ishmael Addo, Abladey Kumah, among others.



He was among the Hearts of Oak 64-battalion squad that dominated the domestic leagues and won multiple titles including the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Sarpong said Hearts had earlier shown interest when he was with Dwarfs but opted to join the Phobians because he was eager to prove his worth, having always been an ardent fan of the club.



“I signed for Hearts without taking any money and my first game was against Kotoko in Kumasi. I penned down my contract on Wednesday and the game was on Sunday and they were not able to give me my signing-on fee but promised to settle me on Monday after the game but it finally came on Thursday”.



“We lost the game 2-1 in Kumasi and I was adjudged the Man of the Match after the game and the next day on Monday, I failed to show you at training until Thursday when they finally gave me my signing-on fee”, he added.



Kenneth Sarpong played for Ghana's U17 team (Black Starlets) at the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Japan and also played for the Black Stars.







