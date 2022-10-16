I should have confronted Kwesi Nyantakyi and not sent him a text - George Afriyie

Sports News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: Betty Yawson, Contributor

Former GFA vice president, George Afriyie has expressed regret over the infamous text message he sent to his former Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi that eventually ruined their age-long relationship.



George Afriyie is alleged to have sent a text message to then President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi describing him as greedy and selfish.



The message, together with his intention to contest for the GFA Presidency is said to have not sat well with Kwesi Nyantakyi who ordered his sack as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association.



Speaking on Untold Stories TV GH, George Afriyie admits he should have met his former boss and let out his concerns rather than sent a text



"It shouldn't have been a text message. I should have met Mr Nyantakyi one on one and told him what was on my mind but aside from that, I don't see where the betrayal is.



"If somebody should feel betrayed, it should rather be me not him. Because everybody knows how I served. Even before Saanie Dara came into the picture to defend Nyantakyi, it was George Afriyie. The Chief of staff people were calling me then wasn't a creation by the GFA, it was in existence because there was a certain man when there is an issue on the radio, the following morning I will be at a TV station to defend him and so me I served him very well and that's the kind of training I had. Remember, I am Japanese trained, and we are so loyal to the core but it doesn't mean if I find something wrong I can't tell. Not going out there to destroy you? The fact is that in this country people can't stand up to their leaders."



