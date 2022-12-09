I shook his hands but there was no convo - Asamoah Gyan recounts meeting Luis Suarez

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has revealed he met Luis Suarez during his days in the Premier League after the 2010 World Cup handball incident in South Africa.



Ghana were on the verge of becoming the first African country to reach the semi-final of the World Cup but Luis Suarez deliberately blocked Dominic Adiyah's goal-bound header just on the line.



The Black Stars were awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan failed to convert the crucial spot-kick.



The South Americans subsequently emerged as champions on a 4-2 penalty win against the Black Stars at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



Both countries were once again drawn in the same group in this year's edition but this time the Sky Blues exhibited their superiority by beating Ghana 2-0 but all had to exit the tourney after the group phase at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



In the same encounter, Ghana were given another penalty but once again skipper Andre Ayew had his kick saved by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet Alvarez.



However, Gyan speaking in an interview recounted his last meeting with Suarez was a Premier League fixture between Sunderland and Liverpool, where they only shook hands without having any form of conversation.



“He was at Liverpool at the time. I don’t think he spoke English at the time. I never spoke to him under we [Sunderland] played Liverpool and they won 4-2," he told UK-based talkSPORTS.



“We just did a handshake. People thought I was going to ignore him, but we had a handshake and that’s it. That’s the only time, but I haven’t spoken to him.”