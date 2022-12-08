'I see Kudus playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona'- Inaki Williams

Sports News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams believes teammate Mohammed Kudus is becoming bigger for a club like Ajax.



The 22-year-old Ajax midfielder grabbed the headlines for all the right reason after excelling at the World Cup in Qatar. Kudus scored two goals and provided an assist in three matches.



Several clubs have started circulating around the Ghana midfielder with Barcelona linked with the Right to Dream Academy graduate.



Williams who played with Kudus at the World Cup was surprised by the potential of the player and insists the Ajax star is destine for greatness.



"I already had him signed before coming, because I had heard about him and had seen his goals. When I played the last national team break with him, he already surprised me a lot," said Williams on La Pizarra de Quintana.



"To my colleagues, when they asked me if someone had impressed me, I always talked about him. I think Ajax is starting to get too small for him and hopefully he will make the leap to a big one soon. I would have liked him to have had a Basque family member to be able to bring him to Bilbao because he is a bomb, he is a machine. He is very complete and with his young age he still has a lot of room for improvement," he added.



Williams was emphatic when asked if he sees Kudus at Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.



"Yes," he answered. "I see him playing in a great club. It has plenty of potential and a great margin for improvement, its ceiling has not yet been seen at all. I think she may be one of the short-term revelations," he added.