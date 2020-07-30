Sports News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

I scored goal of the season in front of my family – Jordan Ayew recounts special night

Jordan Ayew won the Palace Goal of the Year awarf

Jordan Ayew has revealed that his family was in the stadium when he scored that brilliant solo goal against West Ham United.

The striker scored a mesmerizing goal during Crystal Palace’s 2-1 win over the Hammers in December.



With the game tied at 1-1, the Ghanaian produced a moment of magic by weaving his way through the West Ham defence before chipping the ball past the goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old dribbled past three players, before successfully executing an audacious Zidane-esque turn to go pass two other defenders, on his way to scoring a cheeky winner for Crystal Palace.



The goal has since been adjudged Crystal Palace Goal of the Season, as well as Amazon Prime’s Premier League goal of the season.



Discussing the strike, Ayew said it was special for him because his family was in the stadium that night.



“It was a really special moment because I had my family at the stadium. It was a nice moment; one of the best nights in my life,” he told Crystal Palace TV.



“I really enjoyed that moment and it gives me more hunger and desire to do more and to better for this football club.”



Meanwhile, Ayew has been voted Crystal Palace Player of the Season as well as Players’ Player of the Season.

