I score goals when I eat fufu or Jollof - German-born Ghanaian forward Ransford Yeboah

German-born Ghanaian, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has disclosed that he scores goals whenever he eats fufu or jollof before game day.



Ransford-Yeboah revealed to GhanaWeb that the two local dishes are his favourite and he takes them quite often.



The Hamburger SV forward admitted that he does not know how to prepare them and only gets to enjoy the food when he visits his father in Berlin.



In the interview, he recalled eating fufu at his father's in Berlin and scoring a goal upon his return to Hamburger.



"I would say, Fufu or Jollof rice. I can't cook, my father can. Always when I'm in Berlin he is cooking for me but for me, I don't know how to cook. Two weeks ago I was in Berlin and I eat fufu, the next week I scored," he said.



When asked whether he could speak any Ghanaian language, he mentioned four Twi words he is familiar at the moment.



I can't speak Twi, it's is very difficult for me. I know only a few words like 'medase' (Thanks, Thank You), 'akwaaba' (Welcome), 'Ete sen?'(how are you), but it's very difficult because I must learn more English before I can learn Twi.





