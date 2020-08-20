Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

I say stupid things and I probably won’t ever change – Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin featured for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups

Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted that he can sometimes be “crazy” but says he probably won’t ever change.



The 33-year-old is widely regarded as one of the “bad boys” in football, having courted controversy all through his career.



In a Twitter post, the Fiorentina forward shared a photo with his wife Melissa Satta, accompanied by a very cheeky message.



Despite admitting that he sometimes says stupid things and acts crazy, Boateng said he is unlikely to change that part of his personality.



“I am not perfect! I say stupid things. I laugh when I am not supposed to. I have scars left by people who did me wrong,” he tweeted.



“I am crazy, and probably I won’t change. Love me or not. But I make one promise, if I am here I am here 4ever.”



Boateng made15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2015, registering two goals in that time.



He featured for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, but his international career came to an abrupt end after the latter tournament.



This followed massive fall out during the tournament in Brazil, with Boateng reportedly disrespecting coach Kwesi Appiah.



The former Portsmouth and AC Milan star was subsequently banned from the national team and has since not played for the Black Stars.



However, Ghana coach CK Akonnor recently hinted that a return for Boateng in the future is very likely.





