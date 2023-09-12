I rest a lot that’s why I run a lot - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has revealed why he runs a lot in games without getting tired.



The 32-year-old disclosed that he sleeps a lot that is why he has a lot of energy to run that much in games without being exhausted.



The Black Stars forward has often been hailed for his performances in both the Premier League and when he turns up for Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars.



He’s usually seen tracking back and helping out in defence.



Speaking to Crystal Palace’s media team after claiming the August Player of the Month award, Jordan was asked how he runs without getting tired, he said: “I rest a lot that’s why I run a lot”.



In August, Jordan Ayew provided three assists in four games in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.



Speaking about the award, he said: “It’s been a while – a very long time since I’ve gotten a trophy as well!" Ayew smiled.



"I’d just like to thank everyone – the fans, the club and the staff – for supporting me since Roy [Hodgson] has come in.”



He’s currently with the Black Stars preparing for the Liberia international friendly on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium after beating the Central African Republic to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.