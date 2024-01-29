'I remember golf kick wai' - Asamoah Gyan replies social media user over 2010 penalty miss

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has over the years had to respond to how he felt when he missed a crucial penalty at the World Cup.



The particular kick was an injury-time spot-kick against Uruguay as Ghana looked all set to make the semi-finals at the World Cup, the first for an African team at the time.



Gyan's kick struck the post and flew into the sky after which the game travelled into extra time with the Black Stars losing on penalties to the South American opponents.



Gyan was again confronted with the miss when he commented on a penalty miss at the ongoing African Cup of Nations.



"Hmmmmmmm FOOTBALL. Only the best players go through that. I can imagine what’s going on in his mind. Hmmmm," Gyan posted on X in reaction to a video of the penalty miss by Equatoguinean captain Nsue in a quarter-final game his team eventually lost.



An X user then asked Gyan if he still remembered his miss to which he replied: "I remember golf kick wai." The reply has attracted lots of funny reactions.



Hmmmmmmm FOOTBALL. Only the best players go through that. I can imagine what’s going on in his mind. Hmmmm???????????? — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) January 28, 2024

I remember golf kick wai — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) January 28, 2024

