Sports News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I rejected an offer from Legon Cities – Mohammed Polo

Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo

Tough-talking coach, Mohammed Polo has disclosed that he rejected an offer from Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities to head their technical department.



Polo is currently without a club has reiterated his desire to get back to the touchline after parting ways with Accra Hearts of Oak some years back.



But according to him, he declined to join the Accra-based club for a reason which he was unable to reveal.



“I almost joined Legon Cities, I was with the club for some time but I wasn’t pleased with certain things so I left there."



"I was with them before coronavirus but I didn’t like them because of what I saw there,” he told Bryt FM in Koforidua.



He has previously had stints with former club Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, and Stade Malien of Mali.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.