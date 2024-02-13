I rejected Kurt Okraku’s offer to be GFA Deputy Communications Officer – Saddick Adams

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Head of Sports at Angel Broadcasting Network, Saddick Adams has refuted claims of animosity between himself and the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku.



Speaking as a guest on Metro TV’s One On One talk show hosted by Bridget Otoo, Saddick Adams disclosed that he was offered a position in Kurt’s administration which he refused to take up.



“He, Kurt called me that he wanted to offer me a Deputy Communications Director job. My brother Henry was there, I said okay I am thinking about it.



“But I thought that I wasn’t psychologically ready because it was just at the end of Nyantakyi’s era and also at the end of the Normalisation Committee which I criticized... So, psychologically I thought I needed a gap,” he narrated.



On his personal relationship with the GFA president, Saddick Adams who has been a fierce critic of the administration said he and Kurt Okraku share a brotherly relationship.



“Kurt Okraku is like my brother. I am not sure any football person has ever stayed with me late in the night and left my house around 2 am. He stays with me long before he became the GFA president. I used to go to his office at least once a month,” he stated.



Saddick, known as Sports Obama, and a group of journalists are rallying Ghanaians for a protest slated for February 14, 2024, on the back of the decline in Ghanaian football in recent times.





