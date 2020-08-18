Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I rejected Hearts, Kotoko before joining Liberty – John Paintsil

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has revealed that prior to joining Liberty Professionals, he turned down advances from Hearts and Kotoko.



John Paintsil told Graphic Sports that the two clubs sought his services but he moved to Liberty due to their unique playing style.



Paintsil says monetary advances were made to him by Herbert Mensah and Harry Zakour of Kotoko and Hearts respectively but Liberty’s project appealed to him more.



The former Fulham fullback said that money was not the motivation for him at the early stages of his career.



“During my formative period, both Harry Zakkour of Hearts of Oak and Herbert Mensah of Kumasi Asante Kotoko were keen to sign me. They gave me money to entice me to play for them. I collected the money but told them that I was not interested in playing for either of them,” Paintsil said.



Six months after moving to the Dansoman-based club, Paintsil had a breakthrough move to Israel and there was no turning back in his career.



"It was later that the late Alhaji Sly Tetteh came for me and I agreed. However, after playing for only six months, I had an offer to play in Israel which I accepted,” Paintsil, who retired from active football in 2013, explained.



“I was not interested in any monetary gain in domestic football. I just wanted to play for fun devoid of tension. In those days, the display of scientific football by Liberty Professionals attracted me so much”.



“That explains why I accepted to play for Alhaji Sly Tetteh. As I said earlier, their style of play suited me so much and when I signed for the club, the management style of the late Sly Tetteh also motivated me to stay with them but the offer from Israel ended my romance with Liberty Professionals prematurely.



“My reason for playing for Liberty was basically due to their sense of professionalism on and off the field,” he stressed.



Paintsil had a fairly successful career that saw him play at two World Cups and feature for clubs in England, Israel and South Africa.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.