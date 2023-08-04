I regret winning two AFCONs for Ghana – George Alhassan recounts

Sports News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Former Accra Great Olympics legend George Alhassan says despite bringing honor to Ghana by winning two AFCON’s he regrets achieving such the feat.



The 68-year-old football administrator told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV “I won the AFCON twice in 1978 and 1982, 1972 we were promised houses by President Jerry John Rawlings but it never came. Same happened in 1982, and were lied to again”.



“When we left his residence after presenting the trophy to him, what most of the players said is gradually manifesting. They said we would see how Ghana will win the AFCON trophy again. They said that out of pain and even the Libyans offered us huge cash so they can beat us to the trophy but we declined and showed patriotism to win the trophy but we never given anything on our return”, he added.



George Alhassan was named the Ghana Premier League top scorer in 1977 and 1985 and was also part of the Black Stars African Cup of Nations winning team in 1978 and 1982 respectively, having represented the nation from 1970 to 1990.



Alhassan played for Accra Great Olympics from 1974 to 1982 and later returned to play from 1985 to 1990. In the process, he won the Ghana Premier League in his debut season in 1974.



From 1982 to 1984, he played for FC 105 Libreville in Gabon, where he won two trophies, the Gabon Championnat National In 1983 and the Coupe du Gabon Interclub in 1984.



He also had stints in Dubai and South Korea before returning to Great Olympics for his second stint from 1985 to 1990.



Currently, George Alhassan serves as the team manager for Accra Great Olympics, a position he has held since 2020.



Ghana last won the AFCON in 1982 despite coming close again in 2015 when they lost 9-8 on penalties to Ivory Coast in the final.







