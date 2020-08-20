Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I regret terminating my contract with OGC Nice – Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has said he regrets the decision he took to terminate his contract with French Ligue 1 outfit, OGC Nice.



The French side in the 2007/2008 season signed Yahaya Mohammed from Tema Youth on loan but could not make the deal permanent at the expiration of his loan.



Yahaya Mohammed in an interview with Jeffries Sintim Koree of Television CK revealed how keen the club was in making sure that he extend his contract but he said he still don’t understand why he rejected the move.



“When I went to Nice I sustained an injury so in that period management of the club started contract extension talks with me but I told them to wait. So they called Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and Fabian Piloto from both Ghana and Monaco to inform them that I have decided not to sign but I didn’t know the reason why I decided not to sign.”



“Palmer and Mr Kyeremeh called me and because of that I switched my phones off but at the time I realized I’m in Ghana, I asked myself what I am doing here. In fact, I never know what I was doing then until I came back to Ghana and realized that I have terminated my contract.”



“I didn’t know why I decided not to sign, so I told them to give me all my money because I will not play the team again. Truth to be told, I didn’t know why I took that decision but I think I did a great mistake at the time.”



“I went for prayers and got to know that I am under a spell so from there I learn a lot things. One things about me is that I have never used black magic in my career” he concluded.

