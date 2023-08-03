I regret picking Ghana over Burkina Faso - George Alhassan

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Great Olympics legend George Alhassan says ditching the Stallions of Burkina Faso to play for the Black Stars of Ghana remains one of the most regretful decisions of his football career.



Narrating his ordeal, the 68-year-old football administrator said, he originates from Burkina Faso but his Burkinabe dad migrated to Ghana where he was born.



“I regret not playing for Burkina Faso. Originally, I come from Burkina Faso, same as my dad but I was born in Ghana and that was how I stayed here and became a Ghanaian.”, he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



“It remains one of my greatest regrets because I even scored in a game against Burkina Faso. Yes, there are issues but I prefer to remain mute because what we achieved for Ghana, none of our promises were fulfilled”, he added.



Alhassan played for Accra Great Olympics from 1974 to 1982 and later returned to play from 1985 to 1990. In the process, he won the Ghana Premier League in his debut season in 1974. From 1982 to 1984, he played for FC 105 Libreville in Gabon, where he won two trophies, the Gabon Championnat National In 1983 and the Coupe du Gabon Interclub in 1984.



George Alhassan was named the Ghana Premier League top scorer in 1977 and 1985 and was also part of the Black Stars African Cup of Nations winning team in 1978 and 1982 respectively.





Currently, George Alhassan serves as the team manager for Accra Great Olympics, a position he has held since 2020.







Watch the video below:













LSN/KPE