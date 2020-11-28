You are here: HomeSports2020 11 28Article 1120712

Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

I regret leaving AC Milan - Kevin Prince-Boateng admits

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kevin won Serie A with AC Milan Kevin won Serie A with AC Milan

Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that he regrets leaving Serie A giants, AC Milan.

The 33-year-old joined Milan from Genoa on a four-year deal in 2011.

Boateng became an instant hit at the club scoring a hattrick on his debut against Lecce.

However, due to racism-related issues, the former Borussia Dortmund returned to Germany to play for Schalke 04.

"The teammates with whom I found myself best? The best moments of my career concern Milan, we won cups and we all became friends," he told DAZN.

"Looking back I was wrong to leave, Galliani is still angry (laughs)," he added.

His hat-trick against Lecce was the fastest in Serie A since David Trezeguet scored a ten-minute hat-trick for Juventus in 2001.

However, in December 2015 Boateng re-joined Milan on 5 January 2016 on a free transfer and signed a six-month contract.

Boateng made a total of 115 appearances for the club scoring 19 goals.

The 2010 and 2014 World Cup star currently plays for Serie B side, AC Monza.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment