I regret leaving AC Milan - Kevin Prince-Boateng admits

Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that he regrets leaving Serie A giants, AC Milan.
The 33-year-old joined Milan from Genoa on a four-year deal in 2011.
Boateng became an instant hit at the club scoring a hattrick on his debut against Lecce.
However, due to racism-related issues, the former Borussia Dortmund returned to Germany to play for Schalke 04.
"The teammates with whom I found myself best? The best moments of my career concern Milan, we won cups and we all became friends," he told DAZN.
"Looking back I was wrong to leave, Galliani is still angry (laughs)," he added.
His hat-trick against Lecce was the fastest in Serie A since David Trezeguet scored a ten-minute hat-trick for Juventus in 2001.
However, in December 2015 Boateng re-joined Milan on 5 January 2016 on a free transfer and signed a six-month contract.
Boateng made a total of 115 appearances for the club scoring 19 goals.
The 2010 and 2014 World Cup star currently plays for Serie B side, AC Monza.
