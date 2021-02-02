Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I regret being a former player of Hearts of Oak – Eben Dida

Former Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Eben Armah Dida has said that he regrets being a former player of the Phobians.



Dida, a member of the Phobian squad that won the 2000 CAF Champions League trophy in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM lamented that many of his colleagues including him regret being former players of the club due to the unhealthy treatments meted out to them by the club's hierarchy.



“At Kotoko, former players are always well treated because the club goes further in helping some of them acquire coaching and other related certificates which allows a good number of the former players return to the club and perform several roles.”



“As I talk, if I were a Kotoko fan, by now I would have been helped,” he said.



“But when you come to Hearts, no-one will notice your presence, left alone assist you. So I think Kotoko invests a lot into their former players better than my own Hearts of Oak."



"Sincerely, I am not expected to compare the aforementioned clubs due to their rivalry but I have no option because they are the only two biggest clubs in our country,” he concluded.