I recommended Wakaso, Boateng to Chinese clubs – Frank Acheampong

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong has revealed the role he played in the movements of Emmanuel Boateng and Mubarak Wakaso from their respective clubs in Spain to the Chinese league.



Emmanuel Boateng, it will be recalled, joined Chinese giants Dalian Professional from Levante in 2019. A year later, Wakaso also traded the Spanish La Liga for the Chinese league, opting for Jiangsu Suning FC.



The two players have so far excelled in the Chinese league and Acheampong has disclosed the part he played in their moves.



Speaking in a Kasapa FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Frank Acheampong said the two clubs sought his opinion before signing Wakaso and Boateng.



“I recommend Mubarak Wakaso who plays for Chinese club Jiangsu Suning F.C. and the Ghana national team as a midfielder and Emmanuel Okyere Boateng who is a Ghanaian footballer who plays for Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional as a striker. I had a say in their coming to the Chinese Super League.”



Frank Acheampong is a household name in the Chinese league and became first Ghanaian captain in the Chinese top-flight league in 2019.



Acheampong joined Tianjin Teda in 2017 from Belgian side Anderlecht and has hitherto shown up. He has bagged 26 goals so far for his team.



