I really wanted to play for Asante Kotoko but injuries didn't allow me - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, has expressed his regret at not being able to fulfill his dream of playing for Asante Kotoko due to a string of injuries that ultimately led to his retirement from professional football in 2023.



The renowned striker, who concluded his contract with Legon Cities before retiring, disclosed during an interview on Onua TV the setbacks he faced in pursuing his aspiration of joining one of Ghana's most prominent clubs.



"I wanted to play for Kotoko before my retirement, but injuries hampered my ambitions," Gyan lamented.



Gyan made a comeback to the Ghana Premier League in 2020, signing with Legon Cities. However, his time on the field was limited due to recurring injuries and fitness concerns.



"Even at Legon Cities, I opted to play a few minutes to gain full fitness. But once I gained fitness, injuries struck again. That was how I began thinking of retirement. I really wanted to play for Kotoko," he elaborated on his struggles with injuries.