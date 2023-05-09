I proved my doubters wrong - Eric Bekoe reflects on Asante Kotoko spell

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward, Eric Bekoe said when he first joined the Porcupine Warriors, most people doubted his qualities and described his form in pre-season as a fluke.



Speaking on Joy Sports, the former league top scorer said "I started scoring during pre-season, and the media were like, 'This is a fluke. We have seen many players who couldn’t make it after the preseason. I told them I was just doing a warm-up. The league proper, that’s where I'm going to show who I am”.



Bekoe is undoubtedly one of the most lethal forwards to play for Kotoko and it did not come as a surprise when he emerged top scorer in the 2007/2008 season with 17 goals in 23 games- aiding Kotoko to clinch the title.



Speaking on his journey with Kotoko, Bekoe who spent a season at the club, described how he silenced critics with a hattrick against Great Olympics



"So, when the league started, my first league match was against Great Olympics under the floodlights. The first match that I played was in Kumasi, where I scored a hat-trick. I scored in three away games before coming to Kumasi to show them that this is the new gem that is on board. I played 23 matches in the league, scored 17 goals, 10 matches in Africa, and scored 10 goals. Within a season at Asante Kotoko, I played 48 games and scored 42 goals”, he added.



Bekoe, 36, last played in 2018 for AFC Leopards in the Kenya top flight, after a successful stint with Egyptian outfit, Petrojet from 2009-2012.



He previously featured for Liberty Professionals, Heart of Lions, Berekum Chelsea, and Great Olympics in Ghana.



