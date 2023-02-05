I prophesied that I would qualify Ghana to our first World Cup – Asamoah Gyan reveals

Sports News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has opened up on how he had previously prophesied to his childhood friends that he was on his way up to stardom.



He told Kweku Sintim Misa on the KSM Show that he had long back told his friends to look out for him and that in future he was going to be a football star.



“I knew what I wanted to be, so in class, I remember I had a friend and sometimes I give him a pen and tell him ‘interview me, because I will be a star.’



“So, I will stand in front of the class and he will be asking me questions and I will be answering. He will be asking me questions as a football star because I saw it, I knew I will play for the national team,” he revealed.



He added that, he had also assured his colleagues that he would be part of the Black Stars team to play for the first time at the World Cup.



“I even told them I will be in the first batch to qualify Ghana to the world cup and it happened. I told most of my friends at that time … it is something I saw,” he added.



In 2006, Gyan was an instrumental part of the Stephen Appaih-led Black Stars team that qualified Ghana to her first World Cup in Germany.



Gyan is Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup with six goals. He scored 51 goals in 109 appearances to become the all-time scorer for the Black Stars.







