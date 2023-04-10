I prefer playing in Pakistan to Ghana - Alex Asamoah

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ashgold and Asante Kotoko striker Alex Asamoah says he would prefer to play in the Pakistan league than play in Ghana as he deems the former better in terms of conditions than playing on the local scene.



The 37-year-old had been nursing an injury for a while but has fully recovered and is ready to take up another challenge elsewhere.



“We’ve contributed our quota to Ghana football, we are still praying and hoping to get a move outside the country. Even if it is Pakistan, I will move because it is better than playing in the local scene. I will accept any move that comes my way at the moment,” told Angel TV.



Alex Asamoah had stints with Algerian outfit ES Setif and later played for RC Kadiogo in the Burkinabe top flight.



He returned to Ghana to play for Eleven Wonders and New Edubiase between 2018 and 2021.



Asamoah was adjudged topscorer at the end of the 2008/2009 Ghana Premier League season after scoring 16 goals for Asante Kotoko.