Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I predicted to Muntari that Jordan Henderson will be a great payer- Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Henderson

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he predicted to compatriot Sulley Ali Muntari that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be a great player in the future during the trio's time at Sunderland.



Henderson, who led Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years, has been named PFA Players' Player of the Year award.



The 30-year-old played a significant role in the Merseysiders sixth UEFA Champions League title as well as the FIFA Club World Cup triumph last year.



Sharing an anecdote from his stint at the Stadium of Light, Asamoah Gyan indicated that he is not surprised with the achievement of the England international as he foretold Muntari about how great he would become in his career.



“In 2011 I told Sulley [Muntari], to look at this chap (Henderson) he will be great in the future, you mark it somewhere," Gyan told Yaw Ampofo Ankrah on Max TV.



“Henderson is one player who never give up, he is very committed and inspires his teammates even at that young age (21), he plays with passion and give his all for the team in every game, am not surprise seeing what he doing at Liverpool," he ended.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.