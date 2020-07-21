Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

I predicted Ghana’s World Cup qualification before playing for Black Stars - Gyan

play videoAsamoah Gyan in 2003 when he played for the Black Stars

Ghana’s prolific goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan says he was always convinced that he will play a huge part in Ghana first World Cup qualification, adding that he prophesied that Ghana was going to qualify to the tournament once when he wears the Black Stars jersey.



According to the striker who attended Accra Academy SHS, he told his mates and people close to him even before he got into the national team that one-day Ghana will qualify to the World Cup for the first time when he dons the prestigious Black Stars jersey. Gyan who has continuously told the story of how he spoke life into his own football career as a student when his mates aimed for other professions said, he knew his prophecy would become a reality.



“I even prophesied that the first time I am going to wear the Black Stars jersey we were going to go to the World Cup. So, the first time I wore the Black Stars jersey we went to the World Cup for the first time. I said it to people and it came to pass,” Gyan said on Max TV.



He added that “I played 4 or 5 games for Liberty but actually I was invited to the U-23 team (first) and Ralf Zumdick was the coach.”



Although there have been several stories that Gyan was scouted whiles playing for Liberty Professionals, the former Black Stars captain said it was rather at Stay Cool Professionals that he got called up into the national team. The striker recalls that he played a role in Stay Cool’s qualification to the Ghana Premier League.



“I remember that when I was playing at Stay Cool Professionals, there was a game during the middle league, I went there to help them to qualify to the Premier League for the first time,” Gyan said.



He added “I was on loan there and I think there was a game against King Solomon Babies. Coach Power came to watch, he was the assistant coach of Bukadziz so he saw the game and then invited me to the national team.”



“People thought it was Liberty but it was Stay Cool Professionals that was how it started. So when I played for Liberty, Ralf Zumdick was already the coach of Black Stars”, the 2010 BBC African Footballer of the Year concluded.



Asamoah Gyan also disclosed that he is working on a documentary about his life and career which would be released soon.



