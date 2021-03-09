Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

I played through pain for Hearts of Oak for nothing – Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo says players of his era received nothing for their service to the club.



From the early 1970s when young Polo joined Hearts of Oak, he was on the club’s books for almost a decade and won multiple trophies with the club.



But Polo says he got absolutely nothing throughout his spell with the club. He laments that despite their remarkable contribution to the club’s progress, they received no pay for their efforts.



While at Hearts of Oak, Polo had a chance to play for a club in the United Arab Emirates and having seen an opportunity to play in the United States blocked by the club, he was determined to force through this one.



He looks back with pride as he reckons the move was the best he made in his professional career.



He also highlighted the role a former Al Ahly Chief played in his move to the UAE.



“I have to thank God for such a move otherwise my life would have been miserable. We were playing for thank you. The promise we were given after 1970 was never fulfilled. We played Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League in Cairo. That match, I was even sick but I played. I gave my best but it was not enough and I had a problem with management on that day,” he said.



Polo also disclosed that he, at some point in his career, had issues with some management members of Hearts of Oak.



"There was a problem between me and the team. I was replaced by Peter Lamptey but God showed me that it was a flimsy one. After the match, we were having refreshments and the President of Al Ahly presented me with a pennant. I was playing through injury for Hearts and they did not recognize me. We sacrificed for Hearts," he said.