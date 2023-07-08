I played 30 games for Eleven Wise without any booking - Joseph Hendricks

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko skipper Joseph Hendricks says he played 30 games the entire season for Sekondi Eleven Wise without receiving any yellow card.



Hendricks began his career with Sekondi Eleven Wise before being transferred to Asante Kotoko in 1995 where he was named the captain after a few years with the Porcupine Warriors before he left in 2005.



Popularly known as ‘Or3ba’, the tough-tackling defender described himself as a very discipline who hardly got into scuffles with players or officials on and off the pitch from his colt’s days to the professional level.



“I joined Wise when they were in the Division One League and played a part to secure qualification to the Premier League. While in the Division One League with Wise, I played 29 matches consistently and played 30 matches in the Premier League without any yellow card”, he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.



“God being so good, I had no injury in football, did not lay on any stretcher while on the field before I moved to Asante Kotoko in 1999”, he added.



After six years with Asante Kotoko, Hendricks crossed paths to join AshantigoldSC in 2006, and after a year with the Miners, he moved to Israel side Hapoel Rishon Le Zion FC in 2007 and left in 2009.



He returned to play for All Blacks and Medeama SC between 2009 and 2012.



LSN/OGB