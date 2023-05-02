I planned how to celebrate my first Premier League goal for weeks - Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is over the moon after scoring his first goal in the English Premier League in the club's 4-1 win over Leeds United on Sunday.



The Ghanaian forward, who has struggled for game time, revealed that he had been practicing a celebration with his best friend Jaidon Anthony in the team when he scores his first goal.



"We've been planning for weeks for a celebration, and we've finally been on the pitch together to do it. It's even better," Semenyo said.



The 23-year-old signed for Bournemouth in the January transfer window from Bristol City after an impressive run in the English Championship. He has since found game time hard to come by, starting only two games.



Speaking to the club's media team after the game, Semenyo expressed his excitement, saying it still feels surreal that he is playing in the Premier League.



"It feels real. It hasn't sunk in yet. I am happy the ball went in. I just hit it as hard as I can. I am happy," Semenyo said.



Scoring his first goal in the league, Semenyo hopes it will be the beginning of good things to come, and he can contribute more to the team's success.