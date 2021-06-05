I own the biggest microfinance company in Ghana - Abedi Pele reveals

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Three-time African Footballer of the year, Abedi Pele Ayew has made a shocking revelation that he owns one of the biggest microfinance companies in Ghana.



Abedi Ayew who prefers to stay off the limelight and has never talked about his investments in other businesses aside from Nania FC, the football club he manages, made the shocking revelation in an interview sighted by Ghanaweb.



Abedi who made this revelation for the first time stated that he is the owner of Izwe Savings & Loans, a microfinance company that has been in existence since 2011.



Although the company operated its head office right inside the Abedi Pele Maestro Plaza located at Kotobabi, Accra, the Ghanaian football legend had kept it a secret from the public.



“I have done so many things but my character is very calm, I am always in the dark and I believe in that,” Abedi Pele told the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé in an interview.



He added, “I have been in the country working very hard, I have a microfinance company which is very huge and number one in the country called Izwe Loans.”



According to him his decision to set up such a business was to lessen the burden on the ordinary Ghanaian.



“We give loans to teachers, military, police to support them in their daily lives. They have to send their children to school and so we give them these loans to manage and buy things for their children,” the Maestro said.



Abedi also stated further that, he has other plans for the Northern Region which would take off this year.



He, however, failed to disclose what the plan was.



