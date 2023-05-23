I once went to watch Hearts of Oak match and couldn’t name the players - Randy Abbey

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

A member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Committee, Randy Abbey, has recalled an incident where he went to watch a Hearts of Oak match and was not able to identify the players due to the mass player exodus in the league.



Speaking in a recent interview, Randy Abbey noted that fans no longer throng stadiums to watch matches because the league lacks stars who can drive fans to stadiums to watch matches.



Recalling an incident where he went to watch his former club, Hearts of Oak in action at the Accra Sports Stadium, Randy Abbey stated that he had to rely on some fans to name some of the players on the pitch.



According to him, he had never heard of such players before.



"I went to the stadium two or three years ago to watch Hearts of Oak’s match and I couldn’t identify the players. I was seating at the Presidential VIP and had to ask people the names of some of the players. I have never heard of some the players before,” the owner of Hearts of Lions stated.



He noted that back in the day when the GPL was exciting it was easy for anyone to name the starting line-up of either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.



“Gone are the days you can sit at home and name the first eleven of a particular team maybe you would make only two mistakes due to players who are injured,” he stated.



