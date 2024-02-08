I no longer harbour bitterness about Black Stars - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston has revealed that he no longer harbours any resentment for the Black Stars despite not getting the chance to play at any World Cup tournament.



The 43-year-old who made 42 caps for the Black Stars missed the opportunity to play at the World Cup on two occasions.



The ex-player was dropped out of Ghana’s 2006 and 2010 World Cup squads. In 2006, Kingston was dropped because he would have missed the first match due to suspension. However, in the case of 2010, he made the provisional squad but was dropped out by coach Milovan Rajevac.



According to the former Hearts of Oak player, unlike many players who feel bitter about the national team due to how they were treated, he has chosen to let go of everything that happened in the past.



"Black Stars have hurt a lot of former players. A lot of former players leave the national team with anger. Myself what they did to me for so many years I never supported the Black Stars but just recently I sat down and said it's over let me focus'', Kingston told Graphic Sports.



Laryea Kingston who is currently the assistant coach of Black Starlets has expressed his desire to coach the Black Stars.



“Of course, I will accept and do it easy,” Kingston said when asked about his readiness to coach the senior national team. He added, “I know the level at which I am now.”



