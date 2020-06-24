Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: happyghana.com

I never wrote to the Board to demand my unpaid salary- George Amoako clarifies

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer George Amoako has debunked reports in the media that he had officially written to the Executive Board of the club to demand his outstanding salary.



There were reports in the media that the Ghana Football Association Executive Council member had written to the Executive Board to demand for his five months’ unpaid salary following the dissolution of the management committee.



George Amoako who headed the management committee of the club which was dissolved by the Executive Board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei after a meeting said, “I chanced upon a financial report that the former Executive chairman now the chairman of the board had submitted to the Board which had nothing of me as the Chief Executive Officer as part of the administrative setup in that report”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM



“Most importantly my outstanding salary from February to June had not been mention in the report to the Board. So when I realize that the Board will have no knowledge of that outstanding payment due me I quietly talked to some of the Board members to take it up at the meeting. I never wrote to the Board or spoke to any journalist about it.



“I don’t need to make noise before I receive myself. I havnt officially written to the board to demand my salary”, he added.



Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief Christopher Damenya has intervened and promised to settle the debt owed the former Chief Executive Officer of the club.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.