I never thought of playing for Ghana - Joetex Asamoah Frimpong

Former Ghana international, Joetex Asamoah Frimpong has said that getting the opportunity to play for the national team was something that he never imagined.



The former Eyimba FC marksman played for the Black Stars between 2005 and 2009 and was outstanding for the team.



Despite plying his trade on the African continent at the time, he was rewarded with a Black Stars call-up and according to him, he was surprised because he never thought of getting the opportunity to represent the country.



Speaking to Kumasi based Angel FM, he said, “My call-up came at the right time. In fact, I wasn’t expecting it because when you play for a club in Africa nobody watches you, mostly we want foreign players.”



“What I know is that, when you travel outside Ghana to Nigeria or Benin, you are a foreigner but in our case people think that when you are in Africa you are still a local player.”



“Due to this, I was not expecting any call-up until they called me for U-23. Nigeria too approached me but my dad told me to represent Ghana. I was personally interested to play for Nigeria but it took my dad to convince me,” he concluded.

