I never thought of being here - Nanabayin Amoah speaks after joining Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Asante Kotoko defender Nanabayin Amoah has expressed delight in being part of the team following his move from Division One side Venomous Vipers.



Amoah signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors as new left-back as the club continue to augment their squad ahead of the upcoming season.



The deal was finalised after successful negotiations and a mandatory medical test was completed by the player.



"A few weeks ago, I never thought of being here. However, I have always wanted this opportunity to represent the club and now that I have it, I am going to give my all to create a wonderful memory with my new teammates and make my family proud,” Amoah told the Asante Kotoko media in his first interview.



Prosper Narteh Ogum the coach is eager to turn around the club's fortunes after its poor performance last season.



Kotoko came in fourth place, trailing only Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United last season while also losing to Aduana Stars in the round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup and were eliminated from the CAF Champions League's preliminary round after losing on penalties to SC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso.