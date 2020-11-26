Sports News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I never shouted at my coach – Hearts of Oak’s Emmanuel Nettey

Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey

Hearts of Oak midfield ace Emmanuel Nettey has refuted reports that he exchanged words with coach Edward Nii Odoom in their 2-2 draw with Ashgold on Tuesday.



Nettey was captured on video showing gestures of displeasure to someone on the bench of Hearts of Oak.



Nettey was tagged as having disrespected coach Nii Odoom who was urging him to move forward.



But in a Facebook post, Nettey clarified that the exchange was between him and a teammate, not the coach.



He revealed that the said player asked him to move forward but he pointed out to him that they were in the driving seat so he should exercise some restraints.



“Good morning to the Phobian family, not a good time to do this and I don’t usually do this but I have to this time, I’ve had messages and tags that I shouted at our head coach which is absolutely false. It was a player who stood up from the bench to yell at me to go forward and I only wanted him to tell him we need to calm down because we were leading and we just had 3 minutes to win. I repeat I never and will never shout at my coach”, Nettey posted on Facebook.



Meanwhile, Hearts’ were made to pay for their profligacy as they succumbed to a late equalizer from Ashgold.



Veteran striker Hans Kwofie headed home a lobbed pass to ensure that the Miners left the Accra Sports Stadium with a point.



Hearts coach Nii Odoom could not hide his frustration with his team’s wastefulness. An unhappy Odoom promised to work hard with his players at training and improve their finishing.



"I think I am disappointed about the result of the game. This is one game, we could have killed the game as early as in the first half.



We created all the chances but we couldn't finish up well and in the dying minutes of the game, my boys lost a bit of concentration and our opponents equalized. It's a painful draw”, Odoom bemoaned.



Up next for Hearts of Oak is a week three fixture against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.