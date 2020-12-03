You are here: HomeSports2020 12 03Article 1125392

Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

I never said I was a better footballer than Roberto Carlos – Adjah Tetteh

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh, has rubbished claims that he was a better footballer in his playing days than 2002 Ballon d’Or runner-up, Roberto Carlos.

Tetteh, a member of the Phobians’ 2000 CAF Champions League winning squad was quoted to have said that he was a better player in his heydays than the former Real Madrid full-back.

However, in an exclusive interview with Footballghana.com, he has denied making such a statement.

“I never said I was better than Carlos, our positions differ so why will I compare myself to him. Carlos was a defender and I was a midfielder so we cannot be compared.”

“I was misquoted. My comment was that I would have competed against the 2000 UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid in the tournament but not to the level that I was better than him,” he concluded.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter