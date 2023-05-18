I never said Andre Ayew should be sacked from Black Stars - Osei Kuffour sets record straight

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, has set the records straight that he never said Andre Ayew should be sacked from the Black Stars.



In an interview with Angel TV, Kuffour explained that he spoke to Onua TV, where he talked about Black Stars, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew.



"...I have not said Andre Ayew should be sacked. Why would I say that? I spoke to Onua TV and they asked me about Black Stars, and I said for Black Stars, I don't follow. I only watched them at the recent Black Stars. And looking at the team, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew are the players who have played Black Stars for a long."



Clarifying what he said about Ayew in his interview with Onua TV, Kuffour said he only suggested that Andre should be kept around the team to help the new players.



"I said Dede Ayew can help the new players at the Black Stars because of how he communicates with the players on the pitch. I feel that he should always be with the Black Stars so that he can help them and ecourage them to feel like they are playing for a national team. But always we should make sure that Jordan will lead the team. That is what I said. I didn't say anything else," he explained.



Upon further review of his interview with Onua TV, the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player was misquoted by 3news.com.



Osie Kuffour, in the interview, opined that Andre has paid his dues and thus suggests that the player hand over the baton to his brother Jordan Ayew and other young players like Kudus Mohammed to run the race.



"...For Jordan, he is okay but for Dede, I think he needs to leave it for other people. Jordan is still young but Dede has played for a long time. So at this point, it will be better for him to retire for Jordan and the others to continue. Kudus, and the other guys, as well as Inaki, is around," he said.



But he was quoted as saying Andre Ayew should be axed from the team to make way for some young talents like Kudus.



“Andre Ayew is done with the Black Stars and should be shown the exit in order to open doors for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed,” the quote by 3news reads.



Andre Ayew, 33, made his Black Stars debut in 2007 in a friendly against Senegal. He is currently Ghana's most-capped player with 113 appearances.



Watch Emmanuel Osei Kuffour's interview with Saddick Adams below







EE/OGB