I never dreamt of playing for the national team – John Paintsil

Former Ghana Black Stars defender John Paintsil

Former Ghana Black Stars defender John Paintsil has made a strong revelation that playing for the Ghana national team came to him as a surprise as he never had a dream of playing for the team.



Paintsil made 89 appearances for the national team between 2001-2013 and he’s arguably one of the best right-backs the nation has ever produced.



Speaking on Max TV about his career, Paintsil, outlined the vividly account of how he joined the Black Stars.



According to the former Fulham right-back, he never dreamt of playing for the Senior national team.



“Honestly speaking l never dreamt of playing for the senior national team.



He was Ghana’s silver-winning side at the 2001 FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina, Paintsil helped Ghana qualify for the senior World Cup for the first time in 2006.

