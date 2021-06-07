'I never dreamt of being a professional player' – Gerald Asamoah

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Germany international Gerald Asamoah has revealed he never dreamt of becoming a professional footballer after leaving Ghana for Europe at a tender age.



The Schalke O4 general manager left Ghana at the age of 12 for a better life in Europe but took the opportunity at giving his football talent a shot.



And after years of developing his God-given talent in Germany, he became a professional footballer, playing for Bundesliga side Schalke 04 for eleven years.



He also became the first player born in Africa to feature for the German national team and was a member of the 2002 World Cup squad that reached the final.



“I never dreamt of being a professional player. I mean, I left Ghana when I was 12 years,” Asamoah revealed on the Warm-Up Plus show on Tv3.



Asamoah played 43 times for the German national team and scored 6 goals for the European giants.